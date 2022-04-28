2Baba, Iyabo Ojo, Mr Macaroni, and Others to attend NECLive9

Source: Original

As Friday, April 29, 2022, approaches, high-profile media personalities, comedians, actors and entrepreneurs have confirmed their participation in the ninth edition of the Nigeria Entertainment Conference (NECLive9), tagged ‘Sustaining The Africa Momentum’.

NECLive9 will feature an in-person event at Landmark Event Centre in Lagos and simultaneously broadcast live on Hip TV (DStv and GOtv) and online platforms. Confirmed participants will provide deep insights into the future of the entertainment industry.

Legendary musician and songwriter 2Baba; actor and comedian, Mr Macaroni; award-winning media personality, Nancy Isime; broadcaster, Osi Suave, media executive, Ayo Animashaun, media personality, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, broadcaster, Mozez Praiz and many others have been confirmed as speakers. Media personality and producer, Bolanle Olukanni, the first woman to host the conference, will repeat her hosting duties this year.

Nigerian Entertainment Conference (stylized as NECLive) West Africa’s largest gathering of entertainment industry professionals, has over the span of ten years provided a platform to discuss the trajectory of the sector and building a sustainable infrastructure for the future. NECLive9 is organised by ID Africa in partnership with AV Edge, MTV Base, African Movie Channel, 7Even Interactive Limited, MultiChoice, Trace TV, X3M Ideas, Legit.ng, Mirus Events, Trace TV, Huce Valeris, Hit FM Calabar, Beat FM, Classic FM, Naija FM, Top Radio, Mirus Events, The GreenRoom Nigeria, City FM, Landmark Centre, News Central TV, Plaqad, BlackHouse Media (BHM), Alla-Dave Lightening Services, EDS Limited, K-Square Securities and Seats and tickets.

Interested parties can visit nec.ng or contact info@nec.ng or +2348099993512 for more information, partnership and sponsorship enquiries.

Source: Legit.ng