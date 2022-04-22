Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has taken to social media to blast some of her online users

The celebrity accused several unknown people of calling child protective services and trying to make her lose her kids

The dancer proceeded to rain heavy curses on those responsible as she recounted how the CPS came to inspect her house after the calls

Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has continued to face her new reality as a single mother and she recently blew hot on social media.

In a video making the rounds online, the socialite was seen explaining how some people on social media have been reporting her to child protective services and trying to make her look like a bad mum.

According to Korra, she has no idea what she has done to these people to make them think it is okay to try to make sure her kids are taken away from her.

Korra Obidi slams people trying to get child protective services to take away her children. Photos: @korraobidi

Not stopping there, Korra proceeded to raining heavy curses on those responsible and noted that they would be stripped of everything they hold dear and their own kids will be taken from them.

The dancer also explained how the child protective service personnel then came to her house to inspect and make sure she wasn’t abusive or a crackhead after calls were made to them.

She said:

“Keep trying your best to ruin my happiness. You can do the worst thing you want but you will never take my kids from me. I’m not a crackhead, I’m a responsible human being. ”

See the video below:

Internet users react

Korra’s video raised a lot of reactions on social media. Read what some Nigerians had to say about it below:

Pearljune_:

“She has been dancing almost naked before she got pregnant and had kids. Everyone seemed to be OK with it. Why is everyone suddenly breathing fire?”

Jenniewhitevision:

“Can you people leave this woman alone !!! Do you even know what she’s dealing with and you’re there wishing her kids be taken away from her! Pray this doesn’t happen to you; and I say amen to her prayers. Cos wt*f is wrong with y’all Always wishing evil on people that have done you nothing!”

Thrift_collector:

“Amen! Anyone doing this to her will also get that in full measures. All these are coming cos of her separation with her husband! To think it’s also women that are reporting her, I add my voice to hers and ask the universe to take away the joy of anyone doing that to her!”

Gucchiscakes:

“Amen to that prayer.”

She_king_sonia:

“To marry Oyibo come dey fear me now ooh not like I want too, but I love it for ppl that wants it. But now I’m scared for them.”

Korexkateebz:

“It’s her Facebook fans! They also did her dirty with her home registry on target! If you don’t like her then unfollow her na!!”

Ede_hair:

“Amen .”

Matete4real:

“Whoever did that will never know peace in his or her life.”

Hmm.

Korra Obidi shares video of new apartment after separation from husband

The popular dancer who is currently undergoing a messy public divorce with her estranged husband, Justin Dean, has finally moved out of their home.

Obidi who welcomed their second child over a month ago, took to her Instagram Story to share videos of her new apartment.

Before the video, she was seen talking about moving out and appeared pretty excited about it. In one part of the video, she was heard saying the house - which she shared with Dean - was dirty but couldn't do anything about it since it was no longer her business.

