Davido’s aide Isreal DMW has sparked confusion after he shared a video of one of Davido’s security officials using Koboko on a fan

However, many believe the fan that was beaten was Isreal as she shared the video via his Instastory alongside other videos he shared

The video which has gone viral on social media and has sparked debate, with some people refusing to believe one of Davido’s security aides would use koboko on Israel

Davido’s aide Isreal DMW is making headlines after he shared a video that has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The video showed the moment fans, and well-wishers surrounded Davido as he tried to get into his car. Some of the fans who were excited to see the singer could be heard calling out his name as others brought out phones to take pictures of him.

Fans surround Davido as he tries to enter his car. Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

However, the highlight from the video showed the moment one of Davido’s security used his koboko on one of the fans who tried to make a video.

The fan has now been assumed to be Isreal DMW as he shared the video on his Instastory, and it seems to have been taken from his angle.

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Davido’s security aide use koboko on a fan

Fans and followers of Davido have since taken to the comment section to react, Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below

i__xciii:

"Lie no be juju dey record make una dey calm down ."

wizguy101:

"How you take know say na juju which police wey dey with Davido no go sabi juju ."

kolade2710:

"Who dem wipe USB cord ?."

official_dc_teezy:

"Juju don chop Nigeria koboko be that straight from his Oga popo #baddestboy."

rissky615:

"Who tell u say na Isreal be that."

