Being a boss lady is more than just working hard and also has a lot to do with looking the part. Popular Nigerian media personality, Nancy Isime, seems to perfectly understand this.

This 30-year-old TV girl has been hailed on several occasions, not only for her work ethic but also for how she always seems to slay while at it.

Nancy’s charming smile, great figure, professionalism, fashion sense and talent has drawn many people to her and it is no wonder that a number of fans see her as a role model.

Despite all these, Nancy seems to stand out more when she is looking gorgeous while going about her professional duties. Today, Legit.ng will have a look at some of the media personality’s outfits as she gives work style inspiration.

1. Keeping it cute in ankara:

Nancy looked like a baddie in this fit. Her haircut exuded boss lady vibes and she kept things cute with this high-neck and short ankara dress with bubble sleeves. Her high-heeled yellow shoes also went well with the outfit.

2. Keeping it chic:

In this photo, Nancy rocks a simple black turtle neck top paired with black pants. However, she made the outfit pop with her bright pink flowery jacket and her lovely smile. One would no doubt have issues trusting her with their secrets as she drills them on her show.

3. Lady in red:

Nothing makes a powerful yet feminine statement more than the colour red and Nancy seemed to body that with this outfit. This media personality rocked a maxi red dress with a cinched waist and pleated sleeves. Nancy also kept her makeup simple with this look.

4. Bold prints:

What better way to make bold statements with one's outfit than to wear unique prints. In this photo, Nancy rocks a red and black pinafore styled turtle neck dress with puffy sleeves. She gave her African look a modern twist.

5. Pretty in pink:

Pink has been said to be most girls' favourite colour and Nancy Isime no doubt looked like a sweetheart in this body-hugging pink dress. The outfit was accessorized with cute pink satin buttons and dramatic sleeves. The TV host also tied in the whole look with her dangling earrings and clear heeled shoes.

6. Go big or go home:

Nancy Isime left fans gushing over her unique outfit on one of the episodes of her TV show. The media personality rocked an edgy pink suit with dramatic trousers. The pink pants had flairs almost making it look like she wore a skirt on each leg. Fans thought it was a bold look and they seemed to love it.

7. She means business:

Nancy looked ready to take over the world, one boss move at a time with this fit. She rocked an animal print turtle neck top with matching red high-waist pants. This media girl sure knows her stuff.

8. Giving them hot:

Sometimes one has to remind others who is boss by making a bold fashion move. In this photo, Nancy rocked a black romper paired with bedazzled black jacket. She also kept things classy with a simple pair of black high heeled shoes.

