Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Khafi, has revealed that she's not going to leave her man, Gedoni even though he has shaved his beard

The father of one after 17 long years decided to go barefaced and his transition has shocked his fans and colleagues

While some people have told the reality star to grow his beards back, others have pointed out that he now looks like a younger version of veteran actor, RMD

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Gedoni, has debuted a new look that has caught his fans and colleagues by surprise.

After 17 long years, the father of one decided to go barefaced as he shaved off his beard.

Khafi has reacted after Gedoni shaved off his beard Photo credit: @gedoni

Source: Instagram

I'll stick by him, Khafi says

Reacting to the new look, Gedoni's wife and fellow reality star, Khafi revealed through a TikTok video, that even though her man has changed physically, she will stick by him.

"Though beard or no beard! That’s my man and I’ma stick by him @gedoni"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Gedoni's new look

sirleobdasilva:

"Fight am."

iamlucyedet:

"Omg that was @gedoni ???? I passed that picture and didn’t even know!!!"

stepout_footwears:

"Whatever makes him happy. But pls he should go back to his beards."

peacewalter_:

"For a moment I thought that was RMD."

praiseesira:

"Jesus Gedoni looking like Jnr RMD."

phabulousthreads_:

"The way I feel about the shaved beard, is it the same way men feel when they met us on wig/makeup and we come back home to remove both?"

jummie____:

"No one is saying you shouldn’t stick by him. But this his new look looks awkward fr"

iambusayo1:

"Still a fine boy all day!"

unitedfc99:

"Tell him to grow his beards back. We don't like this version."

ceemplybecca:

"Na me you won stick to before?"

Michael B. Jordan steps out without his beard

Meanwhile, Black Panther star Michael B.Jordan stepped out sporting a new look that got a stamp of disapproval from social media users.

Jordan, who is always rocking his signature beard, stunned fans when he shaved it all off.

The People's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive was seen going out with girlfriend Lori Harvey with a clean-shaven face. Some people did not even recognise him at first glance.

Source: Legit.ng