Shatta Wale has taken a swipe at fellow African country Nigeria after Ghana booked a place at the World Cup at their expense

The musician who is still in the United States was celebrating the fact that Ghana was better than Nigeria in many facets of life

He took the opportunity to compose a song for Nigeria to sort of troll them for losing out against a Ghanaian team that was considered underdogs ahead of the tie

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Junior, has taken a swipe at Nigeria after Ghana beat them to secure a World Cup place in Qatar.

In a new video sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, Shatta Wale was seen in his apartment in the United States jubilating Ghana's qualification.

According to the Taking Over hitmaker, Ghana was far better than its Nigerian counterparts in many facets of life.

Shatta Wale then used the opportunity to compose a new song to troll the Nigerians as he quickly put some words together in a song.

Amid laughter, the Ghanaian dancehall star was heard singing: "Naija don carry last oh".

The multiple award-winning dancehall star said football was a matter of reality and not about records.

