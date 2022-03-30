After the highly publicized slap by Will Smith on comedian Chris Rock, ticket sales for his shows have skyrocketed

Ticket sales for his Toronto show have gone up and so have the prices after the infamous incident by Oscar Best Actor winner Will

The comedian's world tour dubbed 'Ego Death' will kick off in August, taking place in Australia and New Zealand

Ticket sales for comedian Chris Rock's Canadian tour have shot up after the 2022 94th Academy Awards host was smacked in the face by Will Smith.

Chris Rock’s comedy shows and his tour dubbed 'Ego Death World Tour' have shot up after he was slapped by Will Smith. Photo: Chris Rock, Brian Snyder.

The comedian’s Toronto show to be held at Scotiana Arena on the 18th of June almost sold out after the incident that was streamed live to millions worldwide.

According to TickPick an online ticket marketplace's Tweet, it was reported that they had seen a tremendous increase in ticket purchases.

The post stated:

“We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined.”

A Twitter post by @SaycheeseDGTL captioned:

"Since Sunday night Chris Rock comedy tour tickets have went up from $46 to a minimum of $341."

According to tegdainty.com, the ticket sales representative for Chris' tour noted that the comedian will make his highly anticipated return to Australia & New Zealand in August.

The entertainer will be out on tour after a five-year hiatus and he is headed for Sydney, Auckland, Melbourne and Christchurch.

In the tour, he will also head to the Gold Coast, Adelaide and Brisbane.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock

Legit. ng reported the award-winning actor Will Smith shocked the world after he walked on stage during the Oscar Awards and slapped Chris Rock at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The actor who was seated close to Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o left the distinguished crowd at the 94th Academy Awards in awe.

Will's altercation with the comedian spilt out of control after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaven head.

The celebrated movie star won Best Actor for his role in the film King Richard where he played tennis superstar sisters Serena and Venus William's dad.

