Kylie Jenner has announced that her baby boy will no longer be called Wolf Webster. In February, the 24-year-old reality TV star and her on-off and now on-again boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their son. The couple also shares four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are changing their baby's name from Wolf Webster. Image: Getty Images and @kyliejenner

Jenner's announcement comes after the star gave fans a glimpse of her pregnancy journey in a video titled To Our Son. The video takes fans from when she discovered she was pregnant to when she shared the news with Travis her mother, Kris, until their son's birth.

Following the video's release, the star took to her Instagram stories on Monday to share that their son will no longer be called Wolf, reports Mirror. According to the publication, Kylie and Travis did not feel the new name "was him".

TimesLive reports that Kylie wrote:

“FYI, our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him, just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

According to IOL, the makeup mogul had announced back in February that her son will be named Wolf. The publication adds that Jenner posted a black and white image alongside the name on the photo-sharing platform.

