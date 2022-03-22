Media personality, Nancy Isime has been called out by a blogger on Instagram for dating a married who funded her trip to Istanbul

The blog posted a photo of the alleged married man funding Nany which has sparked huge reactions

Shockingly, Nancy Isime took to the comment section of the blog and revealed that she has never been to Istanbul before

A blog has sparked reactions in Instagram after they claimed that media personality, Nancy Isime's Istanbul trip was funded by a married man.

A photo of the TV host was shared with that of the man who allegedly funds her lavish and colourful lifestyle.

Nancy Isime reacts to news of having a sponsor Photo credit: @gisloversblog.voice/@nancyisimeofficial

"See if you sleep this night you are on your own oo, this story Na segment , things people do for money go shock una ooo, meet the Married olosho man behind Aunty Nancy Isstabul trip."

Nancy reacts

Surprisingly, Nancy Isime decided to reply the blog in the comment section of the post calling her out for dealing with a married man.

The TV host disclosed that she has has never been to Istanbul before but nobody cares about that. She also urged the person running the blog to continue dishing out gist.

"Instanbul trip… Hmmn. Interesting! I’ve never been to Instabul before but who cares Abeg I no sleep this night oh! Give us gist Abeg "

In another post, Nancy asked the blogger why she would not react seeing as the page stands for violence and she wants to be a part of it.

On denying that she knows the man, Nancy pointed out that the company of her alleged lover is the headline sponsor of her show, she has worked for them, and even invited his family and staff to her birthday.

Nigerians react to Nancy Isime's call out

bellz_nhcc:

"Oh jeeez!! Not nancy nah she’s loved by many…. Gosh this instagram streets is just soo "

nana_official___:

"If I hear I work hard for my money again eh "

princexdeybo:

"Oh my Nancy , Judgement day "

khemo___:

"And I be think say aunty Nancy no dey all this kind parol "

adeoluolatomide:

"I was thinking Nancy is different sha... "

balo_ng:

"Not my own Nancy Now I am heartbroken so all this stories about grace and hard work na wash "

Fans blast Nancy Isime for using shredded 20 dollar bills to fix her nails

Nigerian TV personality, Nancy Isime’s new ‘dollar’ nails earned her series of bashing on social media after photos and videos made the rounds.

Nancy shared clips and photos of her new nails on her Instagram page as she showed how it was done.

Nancy’s new nails however did not draw positive reactions as expected. A number of people criticised the media personality and accused her of disrespecting the dollar note. A few others however noted that the dollar bill could have been a fake one.

