Genevieve Nnaji recently shared her opinion about mental health as she advised people to redirect their life to serve God

The actress' opinion stirred reactions online and controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze decided to reply her

According to Freeze, Genevieve is not an authority simply because she is a celebrity and her statement is why pastors think they can cure mental health

Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji is of the opinion that mental health is more spiritual than physical and people need to redirect their lives to the God they serve.

The much loved actress also advised people to get rebaptized.

Daddy Freeze reacts

In a reply to Genevieve's post, controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze asked Genevieve how she reached her conclusion.

According to him, the fact that she's a celebrity does not make her an authority on issues and her statement is why churches are filled with pastors thinking they can solve cases of mental illness instead of sending people for proper psychiatric evaluation and treatment.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Daddy Freeze's statement

stevechuks_:

"Spirituality doesn't always mean church sir! And she was pretty clear with "the God you serve"

this_islima:

"I agree with him, no be Everytime them dey do person, most times it medical."

broda_henry:

"She’s entitled to her opinion!"

iam.hendrixx:

"You and Reno always has something to say. Can’t the both of you just pretend you didn’t see sometimes ? "

southsouth_vibes:

"Everybody mustn’t give into your perspective ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ she said hers , you can say yours without countering another ‍♂️‍♂️"

iam_etinosasere:

"Always saying nonsense! But he hasn’t said a word about collecting Rolex wrist watch from that pastor!"

Genevieve shows off her banging body

Popular veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji, took to social media to flaunt her banging body at 42.

The movie star who looks almost nothing like her age wore two-piece sportswear as she admired her frame in front of a mirror.

Genevieve donned a two-piece sports outfit as she stood in front of a mirror while admiring herself.

Fans of the actress could not help but gush over her.

Source: Legit.ng