Nollywood actress Monalisa Chinda Coker recently took the role of a minister of God as she told Nigerians what to ask from Him

Monalisa, in her statement, advised Nigerians against asking God for foolish things like how and when He would bless them

The Nollywood actress instead urged Nigerians to ask God for a clear purpose for their life on earth so that they can be their authentic selves

Veteran Nollywood actress and producer Monalisa Chinda Coker has advised Nigerians on what to ask from God to have a better life.

Monalisa urged her fans and followers to stop asking God for foolish things that are usually focused on how and when He would bless them.

Actress Monalisa Chinda advises Nigerians to stop asking foolish things from God. Credit: @Monalisacode

Source: Instagram

The veteran actress, however, stressed the need for everyone to know their purpose in life as she advised Nigerians to be intentional. She also told them to ask God for a clear purpose for their lives on earth.

According to Monalisa:

"Stop Asking God How and When to bless you. Stop asking for foolish things. Ask him for a clear purpose of your life here on e.t.. Be intentional.. ❤️Be consistent.. be passionate.. be compassionate.. be kind! Be your authentic self.. be yo.. do you."

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Monalisa Chinda's statement

Legit.ng captured some Nigerians' reactions to Chinda's statement. See them below;

Daddyfreeze:

"Georgous."

iamlillianbach:

"Beautiful you❤️."

lepaciousbose:

"Haaaaaaa but I must ask God why He made you so fine oooo!!!! ."

maryann_apollo

"Louder please thanks for this my gorgeous friend."

Source: Legit.ng