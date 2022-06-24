Singer Wizkid doesn’t brag as much as some of his colleagues, but the music star also has an impressive collection of expensive jewellery

Just recently, a video from the singer’s jeweller, A Jewellers, surfaced on social media and sparked reactions from many

The clip captured the jeweller giving an appraisal of the Made in Lagos crooner’s Jesus-themed diamond-studded pendant

Singer Davido has a reputation for acquiring expensive jewellery and flaunting them on social media. Still, his colleague, Wizkid, also has the same taste for diamond-studded accessories.

The Made in Lagos (MIL) crooner became a topic of discussion on social media after a video from his official jeweller surfaced online.

Fans get a look at singer Wizkid's Jesus-themed pendants worth over N330m. Photo: @wizkidayo/@a_jewellers

The individual, A-Jeweller, appraised some of Wizkid’s luxury purchases while noting that the singer spends hard to celebrate his huge successes.

A-Jeweller displayed Wizkid’s Jesus-themed diamond-studded pendant and disclosed that it is a 60-carats piece.

The pendant and another heavily studded Cuban necklace piece cost as much as £300,000 (Over N166 million).

Wizkid reportedly has about two neck-piece designs, bringing the cost to over N600 million.

Watch the video as seen online below:

Wizkid's fans react

theonlymandatee_ said:

"I too love this guy."

hassanunekwuojoshaibu said:

"I learn a lot from wizkid no be everything u go post for social media."

hits_ag.y said:

"No wonder baba deck the guy wey try drag Hin chain for landmark."

peterwy4485 said:

"And he never shout or say anything about it, hmmm this guy maturity needs to be study in school."

udnailz said:

"My chairman starboy wear davido rolls Royce for neck. Chooiii. I talk am, wetin satan do no good."

banjo_sly said:

"The other guy spend $100k for ice box we no hear word.. person spend £600k no noise."

jahdada3:

"Africa owns these stones, how come he's buying them for so much money when it is just stone. Useless, go feed the poor or homeless"

joyokohue

"Biggest Wiz na some people lambo money be this ooo wey Dem no let us hear word"

