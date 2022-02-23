Mavin record act, Ayra Starr stirred massive reactions on social media after engaging with a fan who made an unimaginable remark about her

The fan suggested that Ayra Starr is gradually replacing American superstar, Beyonce in the game and the hype didn't sit down well with her

The Good Samaritan crooner advised the fan to calm down and Nigerians have reacted massively to the interesting exchange

Popular Nigerian female singer, Ayra Starr got people talking online after she replied a fan who gave her a massive shout-out.

The Twitter user with the name Chocolate Lammy suggested that the Good Samaritan crooner is gradually working to replace American superstar star, Beyonce.

Ayra Starr replies fan who said she will replace Beyonce. Credit: @ayrastarr @beyonce

Source: Instagram

Lammy made the statement and it got the attention of the singer who gave cautioned her to calm down on the hype.

According to Ayra:

"Baby clam down, calm down."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians, have reacted differently to the interesting conversation between Ayra Starr and her fan who compares her to Beyonce.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Tinywale:

"BEYONCÉ JAY Z WIFE , abi e get another BEYONCÉ weh she Dey talk abt ? Una nor well."

Ceemplybecca:

"Easy with the cheap weed pls!! Beyoncé as how?"

Sir__cortez:

"That fan don drink fearless."

Dolapo_xoo:

"Even Ayrastar shock for the comment."

Miscreantcomedy:

"On behalf of Don Jazzy and Rihanna, baby please calm down."

Ms_rehkie:

"Of all people to replace it's Beyonce, I'm sure she just dey hear the name she no sabi Beyonce."

Jaylankie22:

"No worry na Canadian loud, the feeling is usually different."

Keekz_ng_:

"Twitter people go just dey drop lamba anyhow."

Source: Legit.ng