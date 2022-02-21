Popular Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has shared her opinion about couples who are fond of taking their marital issues to social media

Etinosa shared her thoughts on Instagram and narrated the disgrace that follows such acts after the couples eventually settled and returned to social media

The actress advised that except it is life threatening, couples should never take their issues online

Ace actress, Etinosa Idemudia has shared her thought about the habits of taking marital issues to strangers who are only interested in dragging people's spouses.

The movie star took to her Instagram story to narrated the shameful circle and advised couples to desist from the unpalatable act.

Except it's life threatening, don't bring your marital issues on social media: Etinosa advises couples

In a series of posts she shared, Etinosa said it is not advisable to bring the entire marital gist to people who are only interested in disgracing your partner.

She said the social media people are good at such.

She further spoke about when the person that dragged his or her spouse settled and returned to the same social media:

"Next thing you have settled you people have settled. You are now posting lovey dovey videos to the same social media.

Guess who they are dragging next? Guess who looks stupid? Guess who doesn't have right to say we need privacy? or say mind your business,.

She finally declared gave the conditions that might warrant taking marital issues to social media which might be either you are never going back to the partner or:

"Except its life threatening circumstances and the public can actually save your life that your neighbours or your family members cannot solve."

