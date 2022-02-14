Megan Thee Stallion made her first appearance at the Super Bowl yesterday and documented her entire experience on Instagram

The rapper showcased that she was hanging out with none other than Christina Aguilera during the Super Bowl event, looking stunning in her Chanel getup

An excited Meg also shared snaps of herself watching her Cheetos halftime show commercial, looking as happy as ever to see the outcome of her work

Megan Thee Stallion was one of many stars to attend the Super Bowl this Sunday and she shared glimpses of her day online.

The rapper showed her fans that she was rubbing shoulders with some A-listers while checking out her halftime commercial.

Meg Thee Stallion shares a look at her lit 1st Super Bowl. Image: @theestallion/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The first image Meg Thee Stallion posted in her picture slideshow included seasoned singer Christina Aguilera. The award-winning rapper was also clearly impressed by her day out as seen in her caption, which read:

“My first time at the super bowl and I got to watch my @cheetos commercial there.”

Meg’s post also included pictures of her spending some time with her manager, T Farris. She also uploaded one snap where she beamed with pride as she looked onto the huge Super Bowl screen for her commercial.

Fans reacted to the star’s impressive moment in her comment section. Take a look at some of the compliments they shared on Instagram below.

@denver__likethecity declared:

“Thee Commercial hottie”.

@avaniandolivia said:

“YES”

@stallinek0 noted:

“You look beautiful, princess”

Megan Thee Stallion is a proud college graduate

In more stories concerning Megan Thee Stallion, Legit.ng reported that the Cognac Queen hitmaker is officially a tertiary-educated woman. The rapper who has been vocal about her academic goals has reached the finish line of her degree.

Megan The Stallion has been open about her academic journey with her followers. The rapper took online classes throughout her extremely busy schedule to make sure that she walks out of her college as a woman with a degree.

Meg says a huge part of her inspiration to pursue tertiary education was her mother Holly Thomas who passed away in 2019 after a battle with brain cancer. When speaking about her academics she said:

"I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud."

Source: Legit.ng