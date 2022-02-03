Simi and her entire family recently went on a relaxing trip and adventure and the singer shared photos on social media

The Duduke crooner posted photos of the special moments spent with her daughter Deja at the pool

The video that has got people talking showed the moment Simi attempted to drag her husband for filming her with her sweet voice

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi is known for sharing beautiful and hilarious moments of her little family on social media.

This time, the singer wowed many with a video she shared while she was on a fun jungle trip with her family.

Simi tries to play razz in hilarious video Photo credit: @symplysimi

First, Simi shared photos of moments spent with their daughter, Deja, by the pool and beach, then Deja and AG Baby checking the Flamingos.

Simi's mum was on the trip as well and the singer shared a loved-up moment between them before flaunting her zip-lining moment.

Simi goes razz

The hilarious video in the post showed AG Baby and his wife in a jungle car with Simi navigating the wheels on the rough road.

Simi suddenly blurted out in Yoruba as she told the driver before her to leave the road. Turning to her husband she asked why he was recording her and noted that he wanted to drag her on Instagram.

"Mine. I don't own you, but you're mine."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

"Its the last slide for me❤️"

"Sims, what is wrong with you???? "

"Who is that person in the last slide?? Can’t be You I know AG but that Person driving."

"What the hell is that slide Simi???. I loveeettttt."

"She want to sound like tout but her voice too sweet."

Simi celebrates Adekunle Gold's birthday in style

Adekunle Gold and Simi are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the music industry because of how hard they love each other.

AG Baby turned 35 on January 28 and Simi made sure that he not only had fun but also went all out to celebrate him.

In a video sighted on Simi's page which has also made the rounds online, she got friends, colleagues and family members to send in videos of their birthday wishes.

Part of the long clip also showed the moment staff at a restaurant they went to brought Adekunle Gold a cup cake with a lighted candle as they sang for him.

Source: Legit.ng