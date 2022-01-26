Aliko Dangote has got Nigerians talking yet again about the difference between rich and poor people's approach on the dance floor

In a video sighted online, the billionaire was sighted on the dancefloor with a bunch of other people as they moved to Teni's Case

Dangote found it amusing and couldn't help but smile when the song got to a point that had his name

Billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote recently showed Nigerians how to move like a rich man on the dancefloor regardless of the music playing.

The business mogul was sighted ina video in the midst of other people on the danceflor at an event as they danced to Teni's single, Case.

Dangote shows stress-free moves on dancefloor Photo credit: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Dangote danced with a well built woman and gently moved from side to side as he broke into smiles at different intervals.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

unlimitedla:

"Na like this I won dey dance now… no more zazu zeh!"

buchi_invest:

"Na poor people dey stress themselves for dance"

blueinkhomes_realtors:

"That's how we billionaires dance❤️ very softly ❤️"

entyce_me:

"See rich people dance. Baba God na this kind dance I wn dy dance oo"

iamkommercial:

"It’s not called dance ....: It’s called Money Moves "

oba_nanaofficial7:

"Unah see say billionaire dance no get stress."

ola_sba:

"Na person wey no get money Dey dance like poco Lee."

beckysid:

"See how all of dem dey dance cool cool, money good oooo...no b to dance poco lee and wairissi."

DJ Cuppy brags about Aliko Dangote being the richest black man

Popular Nigerian singer, DJ Cuppy sparked huge reactions online after she bragged about her godfather, billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote.

Taking to Twitter, the Gelato crooner dropped a random fact and noted that even though she is a huge fan of Kanye West, she felt the need to remind him that he is not the richest black man.

Clearing the air, Cuppy stated that the title rightfully belongs to Aliko Dangote. While some people disputed the fact, others asked the singer why she did not mention her dad, Femi Otedola.

Source: Legit.ng