Popular Nigerian billionaire, Obinna Iyiegbu better known as Obi Cubana has sparked a major conversation on social media over a description he made recently

The billionaire said music star, Phyno looks like Jesus while the two of them were chilling together in a lovely video

Phyno also nodded as they both posed for the camera, the statement got Nigerians talking some of them criticised the businessman

Popular Nigerian socialite, Obi Cubana, and ace musician, Phyno got people talking on social media after a feel-good video of them catching cruise emerged online.

In the video, Obi Cubana and Phyno were at an event having fun and he jokingly described the musician as Jesus as they speak in their native Igbo language.

Obi Cubana and Phyno chill together. Credit: @obi_cubana @phynofino

Source: Instagram

The businessman said Phyno looks like Jesus and he responded by laughing and updating his fans about the year 2022.

The video has since stirred massive reactions online.

Check it out below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Obi Cubana's video with Phyno.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Pretty_gloria16:

"We all don’t know how Jesus looks, or he can say phyno looks like the acting Jesus then."

Micky_oft:

"But low budget jesus."

Paulcee_art:

"Has he seen Jesus before."

Ekuapaula_:

"He actually look like Jesus the actor."

Prettygifttyy:

"Is not true joor just that he is handsome."

You_cant_shame_the_shameless_:

"Una don see Jesus befo? una go just de talk nonsense."

D4_delphine:

"Which of the Jesus abeg. Cos calender plenty."

k_a_mso:

"But phyno colour no be like this oo the time I saw him the guy be light camera isn't doing justice to his skin abeg , e too clean."

