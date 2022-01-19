Davido loves to spend a good time with his three kids and recently he showed off his track skills with his only son, Ifeanyi

The singer shared a video of himself introducing and showering accolades on his son as he tried to keep him still

On release, Ifeanyi ran forward and even though Davido outran his son, he proudly announced that the boy will win medals in future

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido is unarguably one of the most admired celebrity dads in the country seeing as he makes out adequate time for his three kids.

The Fem crooner recently shared a video of him and his son having fun in the compound of his mansion and he is convinced that the boy is Olympics material.

Davido tells Olympics to get ready fot Ifeanyi Photo credit: @davido

Photo credit: @davido

Holding on to his son, Davido prophesied as he announced his son as a future Nigerian Olympic gold medalist.

The father of three cheered loudly as he finally had a little run with Ifeanyi who of course, won.

"Tell the Olympics my Son coming ! ‍♂️ future MEDALIST 4 sure ❤️ IFY aka HAPPY FEET."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

prettymikeoflagos:

"This na Super 30 BG Horse Power turbocharged."

theorangenerd:

" I can see the gold already."

yourfoodgirl_:

"Ify on the run "

nons_miraj:

"our baby is fine oo."

dextadaps:

"Valuable Time is Everything Bro... trackstarrrrrrrr."

tuneboi_col:

"He's cute"

forfreakhy:

" Usain Bolt don dey fear…. Incoming young record breaker."

crownthecook_:

"See the way m smiling like say na me get pikin lord."

drey_xii:

"Notice how he has time for all his kids? Man has his priorities straight ❤️‍♂️"

Davido gushes over Ifeanyi and Hailey

Nigerian singer, Davido was stunned after he spotted the striking resemblance between his second and third children, Hailey and Ifeanyi.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the singer shared a photo of Hailey holding her brother as they both smiled. Davido gushed over his kids as he called them twins.

The cute siblings could pass for twins as they look so alike with almost every facial feature especially when they are smiling.

Nigerians also gushed over the beautiful kids and expressed shock over the fact that they look so alike even though they are from different mothers.

