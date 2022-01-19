BBNaija Lockdown star Eric Oshiokhai has taken to his Instagram page to share a piece of good news with his followers

The Lockdown ex-housemate was spotted in a graduation gown with a cap to match as he posed for the camera

As expected, celebrity friends and fans stormed his comment section to congratulate and wish him well

BBNaija Eric is the latest master's graduate in town and he took to social media to show off.

The reality star recently graduated from the University of Lagos and he shared photos from the ceremony online.

The BBNaija star looked excited as he rocked the graduation gown and posed for the camera. Eric was also spotted with some of his friends who stepped out to celebrate with him.

BBNaija Eric bags another degree. Photos: @ericoshiokhai

Source: Instagram

In the caption that accompanied the post, Eric congratulated himself while noting that he's another degree hotter.

Nigerians react

nengiofficial:

"Congratulations big man."

tolanibaj:

"Let’s gooooo!"

itz_praise:

"Congratulations Brother."

bomaakpore:

"Congrats bro."

bamidele_adams:

"my man."

itstuoyoofficial:

"Congratulations bro."

jaypaulmrflamez:

"Congratulations bro!"

thedorathybachor:

"Congratulations My G."

mrkayvee:

"Congratulations broski."

wathonianyansi:

"Congratulations my darling."

kemenfitness:

"Weldone bro."

siruti:

"Congrats my gee!!!"

