Steve Harvey recently celebrated his birthday and the comedian made sure to ring in 65 in pure luxury and style as he vacationed with his family

The famous family set sail on a yacht where they enjoyed ocean views and some adrenaline pumping water activities

One thing that stayed constant about the water sports was that Steve stayed behind the camera, the actor made it clear that he will not be shark bait

There's nothing like a celeb holiday and the Harveys have given followers a front-row seat to their birthday vacay.

Marjorie and the gang are celebrating Steve's 65th birthday and have chartered a yacht to ensure nothing but luxury. The comedian has followers in stitches after watching a video of him refusing to swim with sharks.

Steve Harvey has fans rolling in laughter as he shuts down shark experience.

Source: Instagram

Steve Harvey has made it clear that he will not be jumping into water with sharks, even if he is on a yacht holiday. The celeb's wife Marjorie shared videos of herself enjoying a once in a lifetime experience as Steve records from the comfort of a deck.

In the Instagram video, the activity guide can be heard encouraging Harvey to hop into the water to capture the perfect photo for his feed, and he hilariously responds:

"I just take the videos. Steve Harvey don't do none of that."

The family trip was in celebration of the Hollywood legends 65th birthday. Cinemablend reported that Steve famously shared a birthday with the late Betty White.

Harvey really enjoyed the fact that he shared a birthday with such an iconic figure and said that he hopes to live as long as Betty did.

Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie celebrate 14th wedding anniversary

Legit.ng previously reported that Steve and his wife, Marjorie celebrated their wedding 14th anniversary.

The American TV host and his gorgeous bae have been married for 14 years after they tied the knot back in June 2007.

The celebrity couple took to social media to wish each other a happy anniversary and posted a cute snap of the two of them smooching. Their fans showered them with beautiful messages.

