Nigerian rapper, Naeto C has taken to social media to celebrate his lovely mum on the occasion of her 75th birthday

The rapper shared beautiful photos of the birthday girl which has got people talking about how she doesn't look 75

Naeto C also described his ageless mum as a very amazing woman who he thanks God for every day

Popular Nigerian rapper, Naeto C has got people gushing over his mum who looks nothing like the age she just clocked.

Naeto took to his Instagram page with photos of his amazing mother as he celebrated her turning 75.

Naeto C's mum celebrates 75th birthday Photo credit: @naetosuperc

The rapper's mum looked regal in her traditional attires and the photo of her in a casual fit blew minds away as well.

He wrote:

"Today my beautiful babe turns 75! I celebrate you and thank God everyday for you, my Amazing Mum…Love you❤️"

See the post below:

Nigerians react

toksduttie:

"Happy birthday Ambassador aka Mama."

ekellybeatz:

"Happy Birthday to our Beautiful Mama."

dorizu14:

"Sooo beautifully stunning!! Happy birthday Aunty!"

vickinky:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful, sweet mother!❤️"

blaaqbutterfly:

"Awwwww happy birthday mama❤️❤️ so gorgeous... She no dey old o... So cute."

jephriamalake_fabrics:

"So beautiful at 75years old, happy birthday ma."

ogh0sa:

"The women in your life >>>"

vicknell_4men:

"@naetosuperc and you are just posting ur mum now since morning why?‍♂️ Anyway congratulations to ur beautiful mum ❤️ more beautiful years adorable mum."

sir_efex:

"The great Mummy Kema Chikwe. Amazing woman ❤️"

onyinyay:

"This can’t be 75 cos whaaaatttttt. Happy birthday mama."

sonofajanta:

"She’s beautiful ooo Jesus!!!"

