In a viral video shared online, a man claimed that his lady friend picked up a bag belonging to singer Nelly and returned it

The man said the bag allegedly contained over N124 million, but his friend got a N41k token of appreciation from Nelly

Nelly refuted the claims, with a section of social media users mocking the woman for returning the cash

Veteran US singer Nelly has dismissed claims he gave N41k to a woman who allegedly returned his lost duffel bag with tens of millions.

Nelly's lost bag

A clip posted online depicted the woman's friends mocking her for returning KSh 33 million to the Just A Dream singer.

A man recording the clip said that she found the money in a bowling alley and decided to give it back.

"We up here at the bowling alley, she found Nelly's bag. And guess what she did? She gave it back," he said.

The man then turned the camera to the seated woman and inquired about what she got in return for her act of kindness.

"What did they do? Show me what they did," he inquired as she laughed.

She refused to respond, and he answered himself by yelling:

"They gave her 100 dollars! They gave her $100 for giving him back $300,000."

Nelly responds

The video garnered over half a million views and caught Nelly’s eye.

"Super lie," the singer wrote in the comments section.

However, his sentiments did not stop some social media users from making fun of the woman.

Nigerian man who returned thousand of dollars paid in his account bags award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man went online to narrate how he returned the dollars that were mistakenly sent into his account.

In recognition of his wondrous act, the Gani Fawehinmi Foundation presented him with an integrity award.

Many Nigerians said that he is a typical example of the kind of moral standard youths should strive for.

