Alec Baldwin said anyone suggesting he was not complying with the investigation was telling a lie

The actor said there were several processes that had to be followed before he could give out his cellphone

Legal experts had divulged that it might seem suspicious for the actor to refuse to hand over his phone to the New Mexico police

Famous actor Alec Baldwin has denied claims he has refused to comply with the investigation into the shooting accident at the filming of the movie Rust.

Alec Baldwin gave out his statement while in his car. Photo: alecbaldwininsta.

Source: Instagram

The incident saw one cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, lose her life after being accidentally killed by a live round from a prop gun.

In a video on his Instagram page on Saturday, January 8, the thespian noted that he was complying with the probe despite not turning over his phone to New Mexico police.

According to New York Post, authorities have a warrant for Baldwin's phone, who reportedly fired the bullet that killed Hutchins.

Baldwin calls them lies and bulls--t

Reacting to the uproar, the 63-year-old sitting in his car said any suggestions that he was not complying with the orders were a lie.

He added it was a process where one state requests another state for such, and it takes time, and the New Mexico state has to specify what it wants.

Baldwin said he was not sure what they want yet, naming a few he was not going to give as he stated he was 1000% going to comply.

He also cautioned people to be careful with the source of information, noting the best way to honour Hutchins was finding out the truth.

Actor accused of looking suspicious

Baldwin disagreed with New York Post, who shared earlier that legal experts said it was eyebrow-raising that the actor had not complied with the December 2021 warrant.

The experts speculated that this might show the phone has incriminating evidence that could hold him in criminal contempt, or it might be because of sensitive personal material.

Criminal charges could follow

As reported by Legit.ng in late 2021, criminal charges are not off the table in the accidental shooting of the director of photography.

As new evidence continues to be gathered by investigators, it is starting to appear as if it was a matter of when, not if, such an incident would happen.

According to New York Post, police revealed on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, that criminal charges are yet to be ruled out, even though none have been filed.

Santa Fe Sherrif's Office noted no one had been arrested yet, but the possibility for criminal charges was not being ruled out.

