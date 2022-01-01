Betty White reportedly passed away in her sleep on Friday, December 31, 2021, just weeks before a huge milestone

The actress was famous for appearing in shows like The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls, The Bold and the Beautiful, among others

The comedian had a long career spanning eight decades and is highly respected in the entertainment world

Emmy Award-winning actress and comedian, Betty White, has died at the age of 99.

Betty White had one of the longest careers on TV ever. Photo: Kevin Winter.

Source: Getty Images

The beloved thespian passed away just three weeks before her 100th birthday, a milestone she was looking forward to marking with her family, friends and fans.

According to TMZ, Betty passed away at her home peacefully in her sleep just before 9.30 am in Los Angeles, US.

Her death was confirmed by her friend and agent, Jeff Witjas, and police were called to her home in Brentwood to investigate her death, The Washington Post reports.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The actress had a wonderful career spanning eight decades, which is the longest-running for any woman on TV.

She starred in multiple shows over her career, which started in 1939, including a role as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls, running from 1985 to 1992.

Trailblazer in entertainment

To show her experience in the field, Betty has 115 acting credits to her name with roles in other productions such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Love Boat, Mama's Family, The Bold and the Beautiful, Hot in Cleveland, among many others.

She also had stints in radio since the 1940s and even got her own radio show.

The thespian won five Primetime Emmy Awards, Screen Guild Awards, American Comedy Awards and one Grammy way back in 2012.

She has also received many Lifetime Achievement Awards and has been celebrated by many across the entertainment industry.

During the pandemic, Betty resulted to keeping to herself in an effort to stay safe and spend time with her beloved animals and doing crossword puzzles.

She was set to feature in other films before the pandemic but that was cut short after and never completed.

Betty was one of a kind entertainer and her impact will always be celebrated. May she rest in eternal peace.

Michael K. Williams' death

Another actor's death that rocked the world in 2021 was that of Michael K. Williams, who was found unresponsive in his Brooklyn, New York apartment.

The thespian, famous for his breakout role as Omar Little on the drama series The Wire, was discovered by a relative who went to check on him after not hearing from him in a couple of days.

According to TMZ, Michael died from a suspected substance overdose as he was found in the living room of his penthouse with drug apparatus found nearby on the kitchen table.

New York Post reports that the actor was discovered face-down and unconscious.

The late was confirmed to have fatally overdosed but it was unclear for how long he was dead before being found.

Source: Legit.ng