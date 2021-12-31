Condolence messages are pouring in for the pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, Taiwo Odukoya

The pastor lost his twin sister a few days to the end of the year 2021 and his daughter shared the news online

Members of the pastor's church and other wellwishers have taken to social media to pray for God's strength for the man of God

It's a hard time for the family of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya as they recently lost the twin sister of the clergyman.

Pastor Taiwo's daughter Tolu Ijogun paid tribute to her aunty on her Instagram page, noting that she is one of the aunties she is closest to.

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya loses his twin sister. Photos: @pastortaiwo, @toluijogun

Source: Instagram

According to her, her dad's twin sister was always there for her when she needed her mother the most. Tolu added that the deceased always encouraged her.

Pastor Taiwo's daughter then shared photos showing moments the late woman was there for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Read her full post below:

Nigerians condole with the Odukoya family

raylouisagha02:

"God...How much loss is this Man of God supposed to absorb..He's is only Human o...It's well."

iam_prettyego:

"This is too much."

mr_uzz:

"I wish him strength from God above."

petroxity777:

"Why has all hell broken lose against this Wonderful MOG."

esiri_esirie_realtor:

"This is too much pain to bear. God please comfort them."

raychealle1:

"Dear God, Please wrap your warm arms around your child the Bible says - Say to the righteous, it is well and so we proclaim this word over your child Pastor Taiwo at this time."

ladyque_1:

"This is too much . God please comfort this man."

wholesome_babymartng:

"Omg... pastor Taiwo has been through a lot."

jeni_abu:

"Oh God only you can comfort Pastor Taiwo & the entire family ,give them the strength to carry on through this trying period . This is a lot . May her soul rest with the Lord . It is well."

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya loses wife

Legit.ng previously reported in November that Pastor Taiwo Odukoya lost his South African wife Nomthi.

It was reported that the mother of two lost her life after a battle with cancer for two years.

According to the post, Nomthi stood on the word of God.

Source: Legit.ng