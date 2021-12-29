Dr Dre and Nicole Young are officially divorced, and a court ruled on how they would share their property

The music producer will pay Nicole N41bn ($100m) in two instalments and she will keep four of their 10 cars

Dre will keep seven estates they owned, and full rights to his master recordings, trademarks, and interests in partnerships and trusts

The long and ugly divorce between legendary music star Dr Dre and his wife Nicole Young has concluded. This is after Dre struck a property settlement with his ex-wife.

Dre and Nicole filed their property settlement agreement that will see Dre pay her N41bn ($100m). He will pay half the amount now and the remainder in a year’s time.

Dr Dre will pay his ex-wife Nicole Young KSh 1.1 billion. Photo: Kevin Mazur.

Source: Getty Images

Dre to keep seven properties

The music producer, whose estimated net worth is will keep seven of the properties they own including two homes in Malibu, 2 homes in Calabasas and four properties in Los Angeles.

Dre will also keep the rights to his master recordings and his Apple stocks, which includes proceeds from the sales of Beat by Dre.

Nicole gets four cars

They also divided their fleet of 10 vehicles, with Nicole getting to keep 4.

She will also keep jewellery, cash and bank accounts she maintained during their marriage. Nicole was also instructed to pay her legal fees.

Messy divorce

Legit.ng previously reported that Nicole attempted to serve Dre legal papers at his grandmother's funeral.

Dre was paying his last respects to his grandmother on Monday, October 18, when a legal representative showed up with the papers. However, there are conflicting reports on the exact location where the legal representative confronted Dre.

A source close to the producer said he was approached while standing next to his grandma' casket. However, sources close to Nicole said he was served in the cemetery parking lot after the burial.

Dre did not take the documents as he recoiled in anger. The papers served to Dre involved a judge’s order directing him to finish paying Nicole's attorney fees.

Nicole filed for divorce from Dre in July 2020, after 24 years together. She cited irreconcilable differences.

