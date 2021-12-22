Banky W and his wife Adesua sparked sweet reactions in the entertainment industry after they were both featured in the music video for Jo

The husband and wife recently had an interview where they opened up on what inspired the song and music video

Banky hilariously disclosed how his pant got ripped apart while he was dancing with his wife, Adesua, during the video shoot

Celebrity lovebirds Banky W and his wife Adesua Etomi recently had a sit-down chat where they spilt the beans about what inspired the music video for Jo; a single off his The Bank Statements album.

Recall that the singer had taken many fans and music lovers by surprise after featuring his wife in the music video as opposed to a random video vixen.

Banky W posts funny behind-the-scenes clip from music video shoot with wife. Photo: @bankywellington

A portion of the video also saw the husband and wife dancing energetically and showing off hot steps that many didn’t know they had.

During the behind-the-scenes chat, one of the crew members recounted how Banky was a major challenge to work with while filming the video. She teasingly noted how the singer wouldn’t let go of his wife at any point.

Another crew member hilariously recounted how Banky’s pants tore while filming a dance scene with his wife.

Banky also made sure to accompany his post with a video showing the moment he had the wardrobe accident.

See his post below:

Reactions

tobibakre said:

"My first question will have been how many sokoto were sent to ruins."

chinonsoarubayi said:

"That’s what you get for making us wait till the end of the video for one kiss."

nikkilaoye said:

"O pari o who do split, who pants tear? Much luv to you two."

herexcellencyisi said:

"“Banky would never let susu go” God where is my banky abi shey it’s because I’m dark ni."

judith_bada_ said:

"Is how Susu is always so beautiful beside Banky chai.. fine wine sweet girl."

bunmi_olunloyo said:

" oh Lord I cannot wait to watch this. That rip was epic."

julia.vandenweghe said:

"Hahaha y’all are so beautiful and funny together, love it."

Banky W, Adesua make funny disclosure in video

