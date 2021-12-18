Tania Mendoza, a Mexican singer and actress, was waiting for her son to come from soccer practice when two armed men arrived

One of them got down from the motorbike they were riding on and shot her multiple times before fleeing

The actress, who was previously kidnapped with her son and husband in 2010, was declared dead on the spot

Tania Mendoza, a Mexican actress, has been gunned down as she waited to pick up her son from soccer practice.

Tania Mendoza was shot dead while waiting for her son at sports complex. Photos: Tania Mendoza.

Shooters on motorbike

The New York Post reports that the 41-year-old was standing outside the sporting complex waiting for her 11-year-old son with other parents when two armed men arrived on a motorbike.

One of them alighted before shooting her multiple times and making a quick getaway.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene, but the famous actress was pronounced dead.

The actress appeared on numerous films and soaps operas but switched to music in recent years and had recorded five music albums before her death.

No arrests have been made, and it is not clear who killed Mendoza and their motive.

Cops have carried out a search for the suspects, but no one has been arrested at the time of this report.

Kidnapping in 2010

In 2010, Mendoza was brutally kidnapped with her husband and son, then six months old.

The family was at their carwash business when three masked men kidnapped them before taking them to a safe house.

They were beaten before being released hours later.

