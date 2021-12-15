Popular singer DJ Cuppy according to fans, is making big girl moves with the latest dignitary she had tea with recently

The billionaire daughter took to her Instagram page with a photo taken with the first lady of Kwara state, Mrs Olufolake Abdul-Razaq

The first lady challenged Cuppy and her charity foundation to do more towards female leadership and entrepreneurship in Nigeria

Fans of billionaire kid and singer DJ Cuppy have commended her for her latest feat in the area of networking.

Cuppy shared a photo from tea with the first lady of Kwara state, Mrs Olufolake Abdul- Razaq in a tastefully furnished space.

DJ Cuppy meets first lady of Kwara state Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Cuppy donned an abaya with her signature pink hair and foot wear while the first lady wore a beautiful print gown.

According to Cuppy, the outcome of her meeting is a challenge on her and her foundation, Cuppyfoundation to do more for female empowerment and upliftment in the country.

"Tea with Her Excellency @Flakeydee. She has challenged myself and the @CuppyFoundation to do more programming towards female leadership and entrepreneurship in Nigeria. #CuppyCares.

Reactions

momeverr_says:

"Beautiful!!!!!!"

brandedjorsh:

"Start going girl."

wetalkmusicgh:

"We getting bigger every day ."

_its_adaoma:

"women empowering women."

rubyoflagos:

"Awwwww. Such beautiful and smart move. Go darling ."

burnie_king_5:

"Go girl!!"

abdulkamalxpv:

"Cuppy keep it up, looking good!!"

gregoranandez:

"I am so so impressed with your entrepreneurship goals, the @cuppyfoundation and your continuous strive for achieving success."

