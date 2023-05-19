PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

As part of the Netflix Family Summer lineup featuring new kids and family films and series every week this summer, Netflix will debut the first animated feature film based on the popular Miraculous series with Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie on July 28. More superheroes join the summer slate with Netflix’s first original animated series from Africa, Supa Team 4, about four teen girls who happen to be undercover superheroes living in the neo-futuristic African city of Lusaka (July 20). For the baking connoisseurs, The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge is the latest installment in the celebrated Nailed It universe and will emerge fresh out of the oven later this summer.

Summer was made for family movie nights, and Netflix has families covered with new films and limited series. The Monkey King (August 18) is inspired by an epic Chinese tale, translated into an action-packed comedy; You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (PG-13) (August 25) provides humor and hijinks in this coming-of-age movie perfect for young adults; and experience life’s extraordinary journeys with Our Planet II (June 14). New and returning favorites for kids include LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising (June 1), and Sonic Prime (July 13), along with Gabby's Dollhouse (August 7), and Not Quite Narwhal (June 19) for preschoolers.

Shimmy and shake into a summer mood with an original Netflix Family Summer jam, and keep the fun going anytime on NetflixFamily.com, where parents and caregivers can find fun & games, educational activities, and free printables for kids of all ages and stages featuring characters from their favorite films and series on Netflix.

Below find a few highlights from our robust offerings this summer and for even more summertime viewing suggestions check out the “Summer Break” collection at www.netflix.com/netflixfamilysummer.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (Movie)

On July 28, Netflix will release the highly anticipated Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie. Directed by Jeremy Zag and based on the globally beloved Miraculous franchise, the film tells the story of Marinette, an ordinary teenager in Paris whose life takes a superhuman turn when she becomes Ladybug. Bestowed with magical powers of creation, Ladybug must join forces with her counterpart, Cat Noir, to save her city from a new villain who unleashes chaos upon Paris. The movie features a talented cast including Cristina Vee Valenzuela, Bryce Papenbrook, and Keith Silverstein. It is a must-watch for fans of The Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug Cat Noir series, created by Thomas Astruc and Nathanael Bronn.

Supa Team 4 (Series)

Mark your calendars for July 20, as Supa Team 4, a captivating series, arrives on Netflix. Set in the neo-futuristic African city of Lusaka, the story follows four teenage girls who find themselves recruited by a retired secret agent determined to save the world, even on a tight budget. In their journey from school girls tackling homework to undercover superheroes fending off supervillains, they’re transformed from a motley crew of friends into Supa Team 4! Created by Malenga Mulendema and featuring an impressive cast including Zowa Ngwira, Namisa Mdlalose, Kimani Arthur, Nancy Sekhokoane, Pamela Nomvete, and John MacMillan, this animated series promises an exciting blend of action and adventure. Executive produced by Anthony Silverston, Mike Buckland, Tom van Waveren, Edward Galton, and Amy Keating Rogers, with co-executive producer Malenga Mulendema, and produced by Ciara Breslin, Cake Entertainment, and Triggerfish, Supa Team 4 is brought to life by the talented team at Superprod animation studio.

Sonic Prime (Series)

On July 13, Netflix will bring the action-packed adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog to your screens. In this thrilling story, the action-packed adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog go into overdrive when a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event. Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime!

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Series)

On August 7, join Gabby and her best pal Pandy Paws on Netflux as they meet fairies, find treasure, and go on wild adventures inside her super-special dollhouse.Get ready to play, sing along, and immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Gabby's Dollhouse!

The Monkey King (Movie)

Prepare for an exhilarating adventure on August 18, as Netflix presents The Monkey King, a thrilling family comedy. Join the charismatic Monkey and his magical fighting Stick as they embark on an epic quest for victory over 100 demons, an eccentric Dragon King, and Monkey’s greatest foe of all —his own ego! Along the way, a young village girl challenges his self-centered attitude and shows him that even the smallest pebble can have a big effect on the world. Directed by Anthony Stacchi, executive produced by Stephen Chow, and produced by Peilin Chou, the film features an incredible cast including Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Jo Koy, Ron Yuan, Hoon Lee, Stephanie Hsu, Andrew Pang, Andrew Kishino, Jodi Long, James Sie, and BD Wong.

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge (Series)

Coming this summer, after seven seasons of eating A LOT of debatably edible treats, Nicole and Jacques are ready to up the ante and give a group of motivated but inexperienced bakers the opportunity of a lifetime. Over the course of 10 episodes, Nicole and Jacques will provide 10 bakers with every tool and resource they need to go from OH NO to PRO. They’ll be coached by world-renowned pastry chefs and be given the training necessary for a professional baker to succeed. The stakes and bakes are higher than ever because only the best bakers will make it to the end and compete for a huge cash prize that can help make their baking dreams come true!

