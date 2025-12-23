The Debt Management Office has urged state governments to comply with borrowing laws strictly, as they prepare for the next fiscal year

The DMO Director-General, Patience Oniha, gave the advice in a workshop focused on borrowing procedures, debt sustainability, and legal requirements

The DG said poor understanding of guidelines often delays loan approvals for states, stressing that compliance with borrowing rules is mandatory for states seeking loans

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has advised state governments to strictly follow existing laws and guidelines when seeking loans to avoid delays and ensure responsible borrowing.

DMO urges state governments to comply with borrowing laws strictly. Photo: @OnihaPatience.

Source: Twitter

According to the Director-General of the DMO, Ms Patience Oniha, compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act and other relevant legislation is mandatory for all borrowing activities at the sub-national level.

She gave the advice during a workshop on borrowing guidelines for state government officials held in Abuja.

DMO’s workshop for subnational govts to boost capacity

Oniha explained that the workshop forms part of the DMO’s ongoing capacity-building programme designed to strengthen states’ understanding of debt management.

She said the training covers key areas such as debt recording, debt sustainability analysis, medium-term debt management strategy and approved borrowing procedures.

She noted that the programme is intended to help states understand and comply with legal requirements outlined in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, the DMO Act, the Investment and Securities Act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The DMO boss recalled that in the past, many borrowing requests from state governments experienced delays due to a poor understanding of established guidelines.

She explained that all loan requests must pass through the Minister of Finance and the DMO, as required by law.

Oniha said the workshop was introduced to address these challenges and was expanded this year to allow broader participation, with each state represented by between five and eight officials.

She stressed that compliance with borrowing laws is not optional, adding that a proper understanding of the process would enable states to access funds for development projects without unnecessary delays, including loans from development finance institutions such as the World Bank.

“There is no flexibility when it comes to the law. If it is in the law, you must comply,” she added.

DMO holds workshop for subnational governments on borrowing procedures, debt sustainability, and legal requirements. Photo: @OnihaPatience.

Source: Twitter

