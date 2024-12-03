A bill to rename the Federal University of Education to Maitama Sule Federal University of Education Kano has passed its first reading at the national assembly

Legit.ng reports that the bill was read during plenary of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday, December 3

Deputy senate president Barau Jibrin, an indigene of Kano state, disclosed that five other bills also passed the first reading

Kano, Kano state - On Tuesday, December 3, during the senate's plenary, Senator Barau Jibrin's bill for renaming the Federal University of Education to Maitama Sule Federal University of Education Kano scaled through the first reading.

Legit.ng gathered that the bill and five others scaled first reading during the plenary session.

The move by the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain comes four days after the Kano state government reversed the name of the state-owned University, Yusuf Maitama Sule University, to its original name, Northwest University.

The policy decision was resolved at the end of the 21st extraordinary meeting of the Kano state executive council held on Friday, November 29, 2024.

Legit.ng recalls that the university was named Yusuf Maitama Sule University by the Abdullahi Ganduje administration following the death of the elder statesman, Yusuf Maitama Sule on July 3, 2017.

Naming the university after the deceased diplomat was said to be part of measures to honour him for his contributions to the state and the nation.

However, to formalise the name change, the present government of Abba Kabir Yusuf directed that relevant bills be forwarded to the Kano state house of assembly for legislative endorsement.

