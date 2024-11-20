Peaceland University, commonly referred to as Peaceland Uni, is a private university located in Enugu, Enugu state, southeast Nigeria

The university founded in 2023 by a Swiss woman, Mama Pia, held its first international conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2024

At the event, Peter Obi spoke and said if Nigeria invested aggressively in education, the nation "will raise responsible citizens of society who will contribute productively to our national development"

Enugu, Enugu state - On Wednesday, November 20, Peter Obi, a Nigerian presidential hopeful, honoured the invitation to attend the first international conference of Peaceland University, Enugu.

Legit.ng reports that the event was themed - 'Digitalisation in Education, Staying Ahead of The Curve.'

Peter Obi graces Peaceland University Enugu event

In a statement he shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Obi said the event was an opportunity for him to interact with the students of Peaceland Universit and encourage them on their educational journey.

He said:

"I was particularly thrilled to learn that the University was founded and funded by a Swiss woman - Mama Pia, who during her visit to Enugu, Nigeria, saw the need to contribute to Nigeria's development by pulling people out of poverty through investment in education.

"This led her to donate all of her life earnings to that cause."

Check out some photos below:

Obi lauds Peaceland University's Mama Pia

Continuing, Obi, a Labour Party (LP) chieftain, said Pia's story "corroborates my ever-consistent position on the critical role of education in national development and why governments should prioritise investment in education for national development".

In his address at the programme, Obi explained that in today's fast-paced world, where changes in technology are happening so fast, Nigerians need to ensure that the country's education system is continually adapted to the growing changes in the digital space for learning to remain productive.

He said:

"To stay ahead of the curve, we must embrace innovative technologies and strategies in our education system. Many global institutions of learning are getting digitalized to enable them to offer more flexible learning opportunities to students.

"For example, the biggest university in the world today, by student enrollment is Indira Gandhi National Open University, India. It boasts about 7 million students. But the remarkable thing about it is that it delivers distance learning to millions of students through digital technology."

Obi donates N200m for education

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obo confirmed that he donated over N200 million within a week for education.

While giving a speech during the 70th Anniversary of Queen’s School in Enugu, the former Anambra state governor explained that he made the decision to provide a future for the younger generation.

