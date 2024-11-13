The Federal Ministry of Education has suspended 13 students from Federal Government College, Enugu, for six months due to some reasons

The incident gained attention after a video of the assault circulated on social media, prompting an investigation

The Ministry is working with security agencies to ensure a thorough investigation and uphold student safety

The decision aims to ensure the safety of students and maintain the confidence and trust of parents and stakeholders.

Incident Details

The Ministry’s findings revealed that the incident occurred on November 7, 2024, involving a group of students assaulting an SS1 day student.

The case gained widespread attention after a disturbing video of the assault was circulated on social media, prompting immediate action from the authorities.

Ministry’s Response

In a statement, the Ministry emphasized that the suspension is a measure to protect all students at FGC Enugu and to reinforce the school’s commitment to a safe learning environment.

The Ministry directed the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) to work closely with security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

This investigation will include exploring potential links to external groups that may have influenced the students' behavior.

On Unity Schools

Federal Government Colleges (FGCs), also known as Unity Schools, are secondary schools established and managed by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

These institutions are believed to promote national unity by bringing together students from diverse ethnic, cultural, and religious backgrounds.

FGCs are known for their high academic standards and rigorous admission processes, often including competitive entrance examinations.

The schools are distributed across the country, ensuring representation from all states and fostering an environment of inclusivity and national integration.

