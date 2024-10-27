Between June 2023 and July 2024, Nigerian public university academics received over N10.8bn in scholarships for advanced degrees, according to TETFund data

However, a troubling number of these scholarship recipients have not returned to Nigeria, with 137 lecturers reportedly absconding

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) is now planning repatriation efforts for these absconded scholars

According to data from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), between June 2023 and July 2024, a substantial N10.8bn was awarded in scholarships to 4,980 academics from Nigerian public universities.

Formed under the Education Tax Act of 1993, TETFund—often referred to as the “brainchild” of the Academic Staff Union of Universities—aims to improve higher education standards across the country.

N10.8bn in scholarships awarded to Nigerian public universities

During this period, N340m was allocated for bench work for 24 scholars at foreign universities, while N967m was disbursed for training 10 Nigerian academics abroad and 368 locally for master’s degrees.

Recent data on TETfund

The data also shows N8.6bn was spent on training 68 academics in foreign institutions and 1,156 locally for PhDs. Additionally, N921m was provided for post-doctoral training for 31 lecturers in foreign universities.

However, there has been a concerning trend: some scholarship recipients have failed to return to Nigeria.

Recent data indicates that 137 lecturers who were sponsored abroad have absconded, prompting TETFund to begin efforts to repatriate them.

About TETfund

TETfund primary goal is to improve the quality of higher education by disbursing funds collected from a 2% education tax on the assessable profit of companies operating in Nigeria.

It supports public tertiary institutions through funding for infrastructure, staff training, research, and other educational facilities.

TETFund Boss reacts to report

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Sonny Echono, the executive secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has said claims in some quarters that the agency was guilty of corruption were untrue.

Reacting to allegations of a multi-billion naira contract fund misappropriation in a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Friday, April 26, Echono stated that since taking over the mantle of leadership in TETFund, due process was strictly followed.

Providing context into the allegation of paying N2.9 billion to a contractor for an unexecuted project, the TETFund boss argued that there were no irregularities.

