The Federal Government has reeled out plans to introduce a new secondary school curriculum in the country

Preparations for the curriculum overhaul have been ongoing for a year, and a stakeholders’ meeting is scheduled for August 6 to finalize discussions

The National Senior Secondary School Education Commission (NSSSEC) criticized current issues in secondary education, such as poor infrastructure and outdated curricula

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government (FG) has disclosed plans to launch a new curriculum for secondary schools.

Education Minister Prof. Tahir Mamman announced to journalists that the ministry is finalizing plans to implement the updated curriculum for the upcoming academic session.

Education minister, Tahir Mamman speaks on new secondary school curriculum Photo credit: @ProfTahirMamman

Source: Twitter

He highlighted that preparations for this transition have been underway for the past year, with a stakeholders’ meeting scheduled for August 6 to discuss the new curriculum, as reported by The Guardian.

Mamman stated:

“Our goal is to have this new program in place across all schools, both public and private, by September.”

You would likewise recall that the National Senior Secondary School Education Commission (NSSSEC), highlighted issues such as inadequate infrastructure, underqualified teachers, outdated curricula, and poor library and laboratory facilities.

In this light, the commission emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to address these challenges facing the secondary education sector.

Nigerians took to their social media X handles to react to this development.

@AlliOlabisi5 said:

Better! I hope History is included. Do schools have Literary and Debating Societies anymore?

"We used to debate and be on opposite sides of the fence in those days with civility and respect for each other. We need to bring that back to our young ones."

@Ischemia77 said:

"Especially subjects like government and civil education, because most we were taught in schools in government and civil education reverse is the case when it comes to Nigeria.

"The three arms of govt are all doing the opposite of what is being taught in schools."

@abobene said:

"In Nigerian schools, the primary school is taught kindergarten lessons, secondary receive primary school lessons, university....etc Go and check."

Kwara governor gifts 1m to WASSCE best student

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has given Master Shalom Adesina the sum of one million naira for his outstanding performance at the 2023 May/June West African Examination Council (WAEC).

AbdulRazaq, while presenting the cash award during a meeting held at the Ministry's conference Hall, Ilorin on Wednesday, August 7, explained that the cash award was to encourage and support Adesina’s academic pursuit.

Press Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Peter Amogbonjaye, disclosed this in a statement shared by the Kwara State Ministry of Communications X handle.

Source: Legit.ng