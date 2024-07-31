The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka, has postponed second-semester examinations indefinitely

UNILAG Head Communication Unit, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, said the postponement was done due to the planned nationwide protests

Ibraheem urged staff and students to remain civil, orderly, and responsible in their utterances and behaviour, offline and online

Akoka, Lagos state - The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka, has postponed all second-semester examinations until further notice.

The examination which is scheduled for August 1st and 2nd was indefinitely postponed due to the planned nationwide protests against hunger and economic hardship.

UNILAG management took the decision as preventive measures for the university’s staff and students. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

UNILAG Head Communication Unit, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, disclosed this in a press release issued by the institution on Wednesday, July 31.

According to The Nation, UNILAG said new dates for the rescheduled exams will be announced in due course.

Ibraheem said the exams were postponed as preventive measures for the university’s staff and students.

“In view of reports of the planned protest scheduled for Thursday, August 1, 2024, members of the University Community are hereby advised to remain calm, safe, and security conscious at all locations.

“Please note that all examinations scheduled to hold on Thursday, August 1 and Friday, August 2, 2024, are postponed till further notice. A new schedule for all the papers initially listed for these two days will be announced in due course.”

UNILAG staff and students were implored to remain civil, orderly, and responsible in their utterances and behaviour, offline and online, the Punch reports.

The federal government-owned university advised the university community to be security conscious.

Nigerian governor orders closure of schools

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that all primary and secondary schools in Yobe state were directed to shut down academic activities from Wednesday, July 31.

The state’s Commissioner of basic and secondary education, Abba Idriss, said the decision was taken due to the planned nationwide protests against hunger and economic hardship.

Idris said primary and secondary schools are to resume academic activities on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

