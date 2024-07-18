The Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative (EUYI) has said Sunday Echono, TETFUND's executive secretary, is unqualified for the position

EUYI added that Echono's appointment was a breach of the TETFUND Establishment Act and that he lacks the necessary academic and administrative experience in tertiary education

The group has threatened to take legal action and stage protests if their demands are not met

Abuja, FCT—A rights group, Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative (EUYI), has alleged a breach in Sunday Echono's appointment as the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

Legit.ng recalls that Echono was appointed as the TETFUND boss by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2022.

The Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative said Sunday Echono, TETFUND's executive secretary, is not qualified for the position. Photo credit: EUYI

However, EUYI said Echono, a former permanent secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, is "unqualified ab initio" to be appointed TETFUND's executive secretary.

EUYI raises allegations of corruption, nepotism in TEFTFUND

The group, led by Comrade Danesi Momoh Prince and Comrade Igwe Ude-manta, alleged corruption, gross breach of the Procurement Act, contract racketeering, nepotism, and ineptitude against the TETFUND boss.

The EUYI threatened to take legal action against the Bola Tinubu-led federal government if it failed to address its demands and act on the allegations.

The group is asking President Tinubu to immediately order the reorganisation of TETFUND to efficiently carry out its responsibilities.

EUIYI alleges threats and intimidation

The EUYI also alleged that its members have received threats from cronies of the TETFUND boss and accused him of resorting to mudslinging, blackmail, and sponsorship of faceless persons and local groups to attack and threaten them.

The group said it has briefed its lawyers to commence legal proceedings against the federal government for breaching the TETFUND Establishment Act.

They also plan to stage mass protests and demand action from the Tinubu government.

Qualification for TETFUND appointment

EUYI argued that the TETFUND boss does not meet the qualifications for appointment, as he lacks cognate academic and administrative experience in tertiary education.

The group said:

“Those who smuggled in Echono into office as Executive Secretary of TETFUND only succeeded in confusing Former President Muhammadu Buhari that Echono’s experience as a Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education qualifies him as possessing “cognate academic experience.

"A permanent Secretary is a pure administrator who can be deployed to any Ministry. Having the opportunity to “serve in the Ministry of Education does not turn a bureaucrat into a teacher, researcher of a member of what we know as the academia. So, in addition to other dimensions of our struggle, we are also approaching the court to ensure that this kind of abnormality does not reoccur. Our laws must be operated according to their intents or their spirit and letters."

TETFund boss speaks on corruption allegations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Echono, the TETFund boss, defended himself amid allegations of corruption against the federal agency

Echono reiterated that the "achievements and reforms" he has been able to facilitate at TETFund have brought about false accusations that he has turned the agency into a territory where contract splitting and padding was the order of the day

