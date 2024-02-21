The University of Abuja is set to hold its 28th convocation ceremony since its establishment on February 17th, 2024

According to the institution's vice chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na'Allah, the school will be graduating 7,896 undergraduate students and 1276 postgraduates

The postgraduate students include 151 PhDs, 742 master's degrees, and 383 post-graduate diplomas

Out of this number, 41 students have attained the first class honours, the highest academic distinction in the institution.

This was revealed by the vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, on Thursday in Abuja during a press briefing ahead of the convocation.

He congratulated the graduands and commended them for their hard work and dedication, the Vanguard reported.

According to Prof. Na’Allah, the graduands comprise 7,896 undergraduate students and 1,276 postgraduate students. The undergraduate students include 1,845 Second Class Honours (Upper Division), 4,842 Second Class Honours (Lower Division), 1,075 Third Class Degree, 50 Pass Degrees, and 43 MBBS.

The postgraduate students include 151 PhDs, 742 Masters Degrees, and 383 post-graduate Diplomas.

He said:

"The total number of graduands is 9,172. The regular programme is producing 6,237, Centre for Distance Leaning and Continuing Education is producing 971 and the Institute of Education also has 688."

The vice chancellor also highlighted some of the university's achievements in the past year, such as the establishment of four new faculties: engineering, environmental sciences, pharmaceutical sciences, and veterinary medicine.

He also announced that the university has split the Mass Communication department into seven new departments: Journalism, Broadcasting, Public Relations, Advertising, Film and Multimedia Studies, Development Communication Studies, and Media and Communication Studies.

He added that the university has received the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to operate a micro-finance bank, which will provide financial services to the university community and its environs.

Prof. Na’Allah urged the graduands to be good ambassadors of the university and to contribute positively to the development of the society. He also thanked the staff, students, parents, alumni, and well-wishers of the university for their commitment and loyalty.

Source: Legit.ng