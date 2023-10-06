Northeastern University To Hold Nigeria Study Expo 2023 in Lagos

Leading global research university, Northeastern is set to hold the 2023 edition of the Nigeria Study Expo in Lagos. The event is scheduled to hold on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja.

The event is expected to be an eye-opener to participants to learn about the values of the various African students scholarships access scholarship and also discover the benefits of the various global campus networks affiliated to the Northeastern University.

Ranked 44th in the national universities top 50 U.S universities and equally ranked Number 1 for the co-ops and internships (U.S. News & World Report, 2022–2023); the Northeastern is a global research university and the recognized leader in experiential lifelong learning.

Known for its unique approach of integrating real-world experience with education, research, and innovation empowering of students, faculty, alumni, and partners to create worldwide impact.

The 2023 edition of the Study Expo will, however serve as a guide to yearning students who want to study in the U.S the opportunity to get firsthand information about processing and all the necessary go-to guide to achieve success in studying abroad.

It is pertinent to note that Northeastern’s personalized, experiential undergraduate and graduate programs lead to degrees through the doctorate in 10 colleges and schools across our 13 campuses worldwide.

Register today and join us for an informative and inspiring day where you can:

1. Learn about the value of an education from a top-50 U.S. university with campuses around the globe.

2. Find out more about the African Student Access Scholarship.

3. Discover the benefits of our Global Campus Network.

4. Meet with representatives from our colleges and campuses.

5. Learn about the potential career-advancing opportunities our experiential learning model creates.

6. Find the best graduate program to help you achieve your goals.

7. Gain insights into our admissions requirements.

Join us in Lagos:

Date: Saturday, October 7

Time: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Venue: Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja

To register for the Northeastern University Study Expo 2023, click here.

[Sponsored]

