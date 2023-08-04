Ikoyi, Lagos state - Some polytechnics have released their Post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms.

The Post UTME exam is a screening test for prospective students in Nigeria applying to study at the university, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

JAMB has come out with an updated list of polytechnics whose Post-UTME forms are out for the 2023/2024 admissions. Photo credit: Babcock University

JAMB releases list of polytechnics that have released their post-UTME forms

Legit.ng presents the list of polytechnics that have released their post-UTME forms, as shared by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on its official Facebook page on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Auchi Poly Post-UTME 2023: cut-off mark, eligibility and registration details AKWAPOLY Post-UTME 2023: cut-off mark, eligibility and registration details MAPOLY Post-UTME 2023: Eligibility And Registration Details The Ibarapa Polytechnic, Eruwa ND admission for 2023/2024 session Fed Poly, Nekede Post-UTME 2023: cut-off mark, eligibility and registration details DESOMATECH ND Admission form, 2023/2024 session Kogi State Polytechnic Post-UTME 2023: Cut-off mark, Eligibility and Registration Details Federal Polytechnic Ilaro Post-UTME 2023: Cut-off mark, Eligibility and Registration Details ICOTECH Post-UTME screening for 2023/2024 Session Elechi Amadi Poly Post-UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details The Polytechnic, Ojoku admission form, 2023/2024 session Bayelsa State Poly admissions for 2023/2024 session Delta Polytechnic Ogwashiuku Post-UTME 2023: Cut-off, eligibility & registration details Delta Poly Otefe-oghara Post-UTME 2023: cut-off mark, eligibility and registration details Eastern Polytechnic admission form, 2023/2024 Ogun State Poly of Health & Applied Science Post-UTME 2023: cut-off mark, eligibility and registration details DS Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic Post-UTME 2023: Eligibility and Application Details OGITECH announces ND admission for 2023/2024 session Distinct Polytechnic Post-UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Edo Poly Post-UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details PTI Post UTME 2023: cut-off mark, eligibility and registration details Fed Poly Nasarawa Post-UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Federal College of Animal Health and Production Tech ND/HND Admission, 2023/2024 Newland Polytechnic Post UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Gateway ICT Poly Post UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Convenant Polytechnic Post-UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Poly Ibadan Post-UTME 2023: Cut-off mark, Eligibility and Registration Details FEDPONAM Post-UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details CITI Polytechnic, Abuja releases admission form for 2023/2024 Fed Poly Bauchi Post-UTME 2023: eligibility and registration details Imo Polytechnic Post UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details Fed Poly Bida Post-UTME 2023: eligibility and registration details Abraham Adesanya Poly Post UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Details The Global Polytechnic Post-UTME 2023: Eligibility and Registration Detail

