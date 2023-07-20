Governor Siminialayi Fubara attended the graduation ceremony of his son, Joseph, at Private Green Oak International School, Port Harcourt

Fubara said he will not apologise to anybody for enrolling his children in a private school in the state

The governor said he owes his children the best by sending them to good schools for quality education

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Governor Siminialayi Fubara of Rivers State has defended his decision to send his children to a private school in the state capital, Port Harcourt.

As reported by Daily Trust, Fubara said he does not owe anybody an apology for enrolling his children in a private school.

Governor Fubara says he will not apologise for sending his children to private school. Photo Credit:Samuel Nwanosike/Ebony Nengi Tochi

Source: Facebook

The governor stated this on Wednesday, July 19, while speaking at the graduation ceremony of the 2023 Grade Six Class of Private Green Oak International School, Port Harcourt.

He attended the ceremony to celebrate his son, Joseph, among the graduands.

“As the only legacy you have is quality children, even if you have the whole houses in the world, have all the money, it amounts to nothing when you don’t have a worthy successor.

“What I owe them is the best and if the best is sending them to school that I believe in their skills, I do not owe anybody an apology for that. So, I thank you for what you’re doing. Don’t lower the bar.”

