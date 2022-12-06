Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) will now takeover exams centre for the national examination council (NECO)

Akwa Ibom, Uyo - The national examination council (NECO) has announced that it will be deploying operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to examination centres.

Ibrahim Wushishi, the registrar of the examination council, made this during a workshop on exam malpractices in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom capital.

Operatives of DSS and NSCDC have been announced as the official security agencies for NECO.

As reported by TheCable, Wushishi called on stakeholders to help clamp down and eradicate the menace of exam malpractices in schools across the federation.

He stated that there is a need to purge the system and entrench development into the Nigerian academic system.

He said:

“One of the biggest challenges bedeviling the conduct of public examinations now is the issue of examination malpractice.”

Wushishi said the workshop was a well-timed event as it will enable all relevant stakeholders to come up with ideas and possible solutions to address the ills of Nigeria’s examination methods and shortcomings.

He stated that the repercussion of malpractice equals discouraging hard work and diligence amongst serious students, and the end product will be producing unqualified persons in professional fields.

He said:

“We must therefore take collective responsibility to rid them of this bad habit of wanting to cut corners.”

The exam council boss, however, revealed that measures to stomp on exam malpractices would be rolled at examination circles.

He also announced that there would be a deployment of technological apparatus to help ease the process and further checkmate issues of malpractices.

Wushishi disclosed that biometric data capturing and other forms of accreditation will be induced to checkmate fraud.

He said:

“Others are the use of officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to provide security at examination centres to prevent miscreants/agents of examination malpractice.”

“Provision of covert operations by officers of the Department of State Services to guide against compromising examination through the internet.”

