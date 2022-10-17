The University of Ibadan (UI) and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) have been ranked Nigeria’s best universities to study Medicine and Dentistry in the latest 2023 World University Rankings.

The Times Higher Education (THE) ranking for 2023 shows that both UI and UNILAG share the top spot with 401-500 ranking globally and the first spot in Nigeria.

Ranked between 1001 and 1200 globally, Bayero University Kano is the third-best university to study Medicine and Dentistry in Nigeria.

The Times Higher Education is a British magazine that specialises in higher education worldwide.

The listed universities are assessed based on performance indicators that cut across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

What are the top 10 best universities in Nigeria to study Medicine and Dentistry?

Below are the top 10 best universities in Nigeria to study Medicine and Dentistry, according to the Times Higher Education 2023 ranking:

S/N Universities Nigeria Ranking Global Ranking 1. University of Ibadan (UI) 1 401-500 2. University of Lagos (UNILAG) 1 401-500 3. Bayero University Kano (BUK) 3 1001-1200 4. University of Benin (UNIBEN) 4 1201-1500 5. University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) 4 1201-1500 6. University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) 4 1201-1500 7. Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) 4 1201-1500 8. Ladoke Akintola University of Tecnology (LAUTECH) 8 1501+ 9. Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) 8 1501+ 10. Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike 10 "Reporter"

Note: Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, has a "Reporter" status in the ranking. What this means is that the institution is one of the 526 universities that "provided data but did not meet (the) eligibility criteria to receive a rank, and agreed to be displayed as a reporter in the final table."

World University Ranking 2023: Top 10 varsities in Nigeria

According to THE ranking, the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos share the top spot as the overall best varsities in Nigeria.

Both universities, which are federal government-owned, ranked between 401 and 500 globally.

Covenant University, a private varsity, is the overall third-best in the country and ranked between 601 and 800 globally.

