The federal government, through the National Universities Commission (NUC), has released the updated list of accredited or approved federal, state, and private universities in Nigeria.

The updated 2022 list is contained in the NUC’s bulletin released on Monday, September 12 and sighted by Legit.ng.

Nigeria now has 219 federal, state and private universities, according to the NUC. Photo credits: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI, AMINU ABUBAKAR/AFP

Source: UGC

How many universities are in Nigeria?

According to the latest NUC list, Nigeria now has 219 accredited universities, as opposed to 198 the country had as of October 2021.

That is, between October 2021 and September 22, the NUC has accredited 21 more universities.

Federal universities in Nigeria

The NUC’s list indicates that the total number of federal universities, that is, the university under the federal government's control, is 49.

Between October 2021 and September 22, the NUC has accredited 4 more federal universities.

List of federal universities in Nigeria

University of Ibadan, Ibadan University of Nigeria, Nsukka Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria University of Lagos, Lagos University of Benin, Benin City Bayero University, Kano University of Calabar, Calabar University of Ilorin, Ilorin University of Jos, Jos

See the full list below:

Nigeria currently has 49 universities, according to the NUC. Source: www.nuc.edu.ng

State universities in Nigeria

Nigeria currently has 59 state universities, the latest NUC list shows. State universities are those created by state governments and are governed by them.

As of October 2021, Nigeria had 54 state universities. This means that five more state universities have been created.

List of state universities in Nigeria

Rivers State University of Science & Technology, Port Harcourt Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma Abia State University, Uturu Enugu State University of Science & Tech, Enugu Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (formerly University of Ado-Ekiti) Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso 1990 Imo State University, Owerri Benue State University, Makurdi

See the full list below:

Nigeria currently has 59 universities, according to the NUC. Source: www.nuc.edu.ng

Private universities in Nigeria

As the name implies, private universities are owned by private individuals or groups. The NUC’s latest list shows Nigeria has 111 private universities.

In October 2021, the number was 99. This implies that 12 more private universities have since been established and accredited.

List of private universities in Nigeria

Babcock University, IlishanRemo, Ogun State Madonna University, Okija, Anambra State Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State Bowen University, Iwo, Ogun State Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, Edo State Covenant University, Otta, Ogun State Pan-Atlantic University, LekkiExpress Way, Lagos State American University of Nigeria, Yola, Adamawa State Ajayi Crowther University, Ibadan, Oyo State Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State

See the full list below:

Nigeria currently has 111 private universities, according to the NUC. Source: www.nuc.edu.ng

ASUU strike will end when more private universities are established, says Imumolen

Meanwhile, Accord Party presidential candidate Professor Christopher Imumolen has called on the Nigerian authorities to reduce the stiffness surrounding the regulation of the crucial sector to allow private players to inject excellence.

Imumolen gave this advice while lamenting the lingering industrial action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the DBI Institute, Cappa, Oshodi Lagos.

He stressed that education is the fulcrum that carries national development and human capital enhancement and that it should not be shut down as Nigeria is currently doing.

Source: Legit.ng