FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Saturday, May 14, announced the release of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination( UTME) results.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination( UTME) results. Photo credit: @vanguardngrnews

Here is how to check the results:

1. To check 2022 UTME result, candidates must send an SMS with the same phone number that was used for registration

2. Send UTMERESULT to 55019 using the same phone number that you used for registration

3. After sending the SMS, the result would be returned as a text message.

4. The following are the responses you should expect:

*If a candidate uses a phone number that was not used to register, a message will be sent to him thus: ‘This phone number was not used for registration.”

* A candidate with a result will receive the message: “Dear Mr/Miss X, your result is as follows… (and the details will be provided).

* If a result is withheld, a “Result Withheld” message will be sent to the candidate.

* If a candidate belongs to the category being given the benefit of the doubt, the message to the person will be: “Result withheld pending the upload of clarifications/document required from you.”

* If a candidate was absent, he or she would get “CANDIDATE ABSENT” as feedback

* A candidate that was ABSENT WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER also CANCELLED will be so informed.

* “Invalid Entrance into the Exam Hall” will be sent to a candidate who gained unauthorized access to the examination hall.

Note that the SMS option is the only process of checking the 2022 UTME results for now.

2022 UTME: JAMB registers 1.8 million candidates, reveals huge revenue generated

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that at the close of the registration for the 2022 UTME and Direct Entry programme on Saturday, March 26, JAMB said a total of 1,837,011 candidates were successfully captured in the exercise that took place nationwide between February 19 and March 26.

The examination board disclosed this in its weekly bulletin which is available on its webiste.

With N4,700 registration fees paid by the applicants, JAMB successfully generated an estimated revenue of a total of N8.6 billion.

