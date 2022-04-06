Nigeria is set to have more federal universities following the passage of a new education bill by the Senate on Tuesday, April 5

The bill seeks to establish 18 Federal University of Medical Sciences and Biomedical Technology across the six geo-political zones

Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, announced the development via a Twitter post

National Assembly, Abuja - The Senate has passed a bill seeking to establish 18 Federal University of Medical Sciences and Biomedical Technology across the six geo-political zones in Nigeria.

The proposal was approved after the submission of a report by the Senate Committee on Health on Tuesday, April 5.

The Senate says the establishment of the universities will address the dearth of admission of students aspiring to study Medicine and Allied Sciences. Photo credit: @official_IYO

Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe, the chairman of the committee, made this known in a thread of tweets posted on Twitter.

Why Senate is proposing more universities

The senator explained that the establishment of the universities in the six zones of the country would address the dearth of admission of students aspiring to study Medicine and Allied Sciences in Nigeria.

Senator Oloriegbe said the bill was referred to the committee for legislative action alongside the bill for an act to establish the Health Education Practitioners Registration Board of Nigeria.

The senator said both bills were approved by the Senate on Tuesday.

He wrote:

"Today, at the plenary, I presented reports of my Committee (Senate Committee on Health, Secondary and Tertiary) on two bills referred to us for Legislative action. The bills are;

"1. A bill for an act to provide for the Establishment of the Federal University of Medical Sciences and Biomedical Technology in six Geo-political zones and related matters connected therewith 2022 (SB. 678).

“The bill seeks to establish 18 Universities of Medical Sciences and Biomedical Technology in the six Geo-political zones of the Country (3 per zone).

“Included in the bill is the establishment of a Federal University of Medical Sciences & Biomedical Technology in Okuta, Kwara State."

The lawmaker added that the second bill approved was seeking to establish the Health Education Practitioners Registration Board of Nigeria.

“The Bill seeks to establish the Health Education Practitioners Registration Board of Nigeria. To provide for the registration of persons seeking to become members of the Health Education Practitioners profession in Nigeria; set regulations and standards for the profession; discipline erring members; & advance professionalism in the practice of Health Education in Nigeria,” he said.

FEC approves 12 new private universities

In a related development, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the issuance of provisional licences for the establishment of 12 private universities across the country.

This was disclosed by the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at the end of the Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, April 6, in Abuja.

The universities are located in Kano, Niger, Gombe, Sokoto, Delta, Abia, Anambra and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

