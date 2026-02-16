Editor’s note: In this piece, Josephine Adokwu, a Nigerian social change practitioner, looks at the removal of the real-time results clause from the electoral reform bill. She explains why it matters for transparency, trust, and citizens’ confidence in elections.

The ongoing debate around the electoral reform bill, particularly the refusal to retain the clause on real-time electronic transmission of results, is more than a technical disagreement. It raises deeper questions about political will, national responsibility, and whether our democracy is truly designed to serve the people.

The reform bill signals progress, but the missing real-time clause leaves troubling gaps in transparency. Photo: Pius Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

After sustained citizen mobilisation, the National Assembly passed a proposal allowing presiding officers to transmit results electronically from each polling unit once the official form has been signed. On the surface, this appears to be progress. But the deliberate removal of the words “real time” from the clause is not a minor edit. It creates a loophole that could easily reproduce the same credibility challenges that defined the 2023 elections.

Real-time transmission was meant to close the gap between what happens at the polling unit and what eventually appears at the collation centre. That gap has historically been the most vulnerable stage of our elections. Removing the time-bound requirement weakens the promise of transparency and opens the door to delays, disputes, and distrust.

Is partial reform a genuine victory?

What is more concerning is the justification often presented, that some communities lack access to internet infrastructure. While it is important to consider the realities of marginalised populations, this argument exposes a deeper contradiction. If connectivity is truly the concern, why has there been no corresponding urgency to address digital exclusion in those communities? Why does the issue only become visible when transparency is on the table?

Across Abuja, civil society groups, youth movements, and concerned citizens have taken to the streets demanding the restoration of real-time transmission. These protests are not spectacles; they are signals. They reflect a broad and growing anxiety about whether Nigeria is willing to fix the weak points in its democratic process.

In perspective, this moment is not just about a clause in a bill. It is about the kind of politics we want to practice. I strongly believe that politics can still be human. Standing with the people does not diminish power; it strengthens it. Leadership that listens, that prioritises fairness, and that protects the integrity of the vote gains legitimacy that no political manoeuvre can manufacture.

Why removing real-time results raises urgent questions about transparency and trust. Photo: inecngr

Source: Twitter

This is why the current celebration over what appears to be a partial reform feels premature. A transparency framework that leaves room for manipulation is not a victory. It is a warning sign. It is the kind of half-measure that looks promising on paper but fails when tested in real electoral conditions.

Why real-time transmission is essential for democracy

Citizens must remain engaged beyond the headlines. This means demanding clarity in the law, supporting credible civil society campaigns, and holding elected representatives accountable for the choices they make in the National Assembly. It also means participating actively in civic education efforts, community dialogues, and peaceful advocacy for transparent elections.

Lawmakers, on their part, have an opportunity to rebuild trust. Restoring the real-time transmission clause is not a concession to public pressure; it is a commitment to democratic integrity. It is a chance to demonstrate that governance can be responsive, humane, and aligned with the will of the people.

This is not the time for complacency. It is a time for deeper civic engagement, strategising, organising, and mobilising for stronger reforms. It is a time for constructive dialogue and sustained electoral education at every level of society.

At its core, the demand for real-time transmission is not a partisan demand. It is a democratic one. It is about ensuring that the will expressed at the polling unit is the same will reflected in the result.

“No Nigerian is more Nigerian than the other; our democracy must work for all of us.”

Josephine Adokwu is a Nigerian social change practitioner specialising in youth leadership, gender justice, and advocacy. She trains youth-led groups across West Africa in strategic organising and policy influence.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

