Editor's note: In this piece, Theologian Aduralere Esan examines the biblical perspective on financial charges for religious mentorship and services. Amid the controversy surrounding Pastor Femi Lazarus, Esan explores scriptural arguments for and against ministers receiving payment for their spiritual guidance.

The streets of social media have been on fire after a clip of Pastor Femi Lazarus’s sermon was released about gospel music ministers who charge vigorously to minister/perform in churches. While his statement has drawn the attention of different people, techie.com released a piece of news that Pastor Femi Lazarus, who condemns gospel music ministers who charge for money, has a mentorship programme that charges 297k for mentorship. In this context, some think that if he charges such an amount for mentorship, he is not fit to address a topic as gospel ministers charge vigorously to minister in churches.

Biblical debate heats up as theologian Esan defends mentorship fees against Pastor Femi Lazarus's controversial stance. Photo credit: Bhaskar Dutta

Source: Getty Images

Though I will try to dissociate myself from the situation and look at it from another lens which is the Bible, I will try my best to explore the rumour about him and the context of what he said that gospel music ministers should not be collecting heavy money to minister or perform in church or church events. The question now lies in whether it is the right thing for a pastor to take money for mentorship. If this should be a discussion in a Christian community, the Bible should be the authority and standard for judging the actions.

Nevertheless, different passages support the action, and some do not support it. So, let's dive in.

What is pastor Femi Lazarus' discussion all about?

Apostle Femi Lazarus, whose intention was to correct the money-driven passion of music ministers, insubordination to local assemblies, and the heavy price to minister, made the statement, citing a music minister whose condition to come and minister in a church seemed to be too high. The minister in question is said to come with at least 40 people, while the church has to ensure their accommodation, transport, and feeding, and still pay them 10,000 USD.

This piece by theologian Aduralere Esan delves into biblical insights on financial charges for mentorship, addressing the debate sparked by Pastor Femi Lazarus’s practices. Photo credit: Wirestock

Source: Getty Images

Though we cannot defend Apostle Femi Lazarus for charges of 200 USD to join the Femi Lazarus Apostolic Ministry Ecumenical, we can have insight into what the mentorship is all about and some reasons why he charges. FLAME is a mentorship school and can be likened to a Music Academy or Mentorship programme. I have taken some of them and will not blame my tutor for charging me to mentor me, because I want to grow. Like a seminary, FLAME is not free; you pay money as a student. Besides, the Femi Lazarus Apostolic Ministry Ecumenical is not a church and needs money to operate and function effectively. This mentorship is in partnership with Oral Robert University, and that will not be at no cost. There is always a cost to be affiliated with a university.

Why should a pastor charge for mentorship?

There is a basis from the Bible in the New Testament where ministers (priests) were eligible to receive some money because of the service they offered in the house of the lord. Paul makes that clear in some of his epistles. I would love to quote some text from the words of Paul in his epistles.

1 Corinthians 9:7-11 (NIV):

“Who serves as a soldier at his own expense? Who plants a vineyard and does not eat its grapes? Who tends a flock and does not drink the milk? If we have sown spiritual seed among you, is it too much if we reap a material harvest from you?”

Galatians 6:6 (NIV):

“Nevertheless, the one who receives instruction in the word should share all good things with their instructor.”

In the two verses, Paul laboured on the reason why ministers who teach should be paid.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Aduralere Esan is a dedicated theologian with a strong academic background in theological studies. He earned a Bachelor of Theology from Acadia University, specializing in Theology/Theological Studies. He also holds a Bachelor of Theology from Christ International Divinity College, Erinmo Ijesha, further deepening his knowledge in biblical principles and Christian doctrine.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng